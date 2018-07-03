Spain

Mother and daughter injured after safety mechanisms ‘malfunction’ on fairground ride in Spain

By Tuesday, 03 July 2018 18:03 0
‘MALFUNCTION’: Caused the ride to fling a woman from her seat ‘MALFUNCTION’: Caused the ride to fling a woman from her seat Twitter

A MOTHER and her daughter have been injured after safety mechanisms ‘malfunctioned’ on a fairground ride in Spain.

The woman, who was seriously injured, told news outlets that “no supervisor came to check” the bar was secure and that she had to pull it down herself before the ride began.

She said the moment the ride began the bar “half opened” flinging her out of her seat and was left hanging on with one arm.

The woman was then slammed “against the floor and fencing that surrounded the perimeter.”

When asked why she had not fastened her seatbelt, the mother said she was “unaware it had one.”

According to the Security Councillor of Vigo the ride has two safety mechanism in place, a sensor which tells the computer system monitoring it that it has locked and a supervisor to visually check each seat before the ride begins. Two mechanisms which “clearly failed,” he concluded.

Tags
« Four-year-old boy on holiday drowns in Ibiza hotel swimming pool
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.