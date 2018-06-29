One held in Spain over UK doorstep shooting of mum and son, 7

A MAN has been held in Spain in connection with the shooting of a seven-year-old boy and his mother on the doorstep of their UK home.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that the unnamed 28-year-old was wanted for conspiracy to murder after Christian Hickey and mum Jane, 30, were gunned down in Winton, Salford.

Both victims were shot in the legs when they answered the door on October 12 2015.

The suspect was held at an unconfirmed location in Spain after a European Arrest Warrant was issued in his name and he is likely to be extradited shortly.

GMP’s Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said the swoop was completed by Spanish National Police with help from the Uk’s National Crime Agency.

He added it was "part of the wider investigation and follows the years of extensive enquiries carried out by dedicated officers.”

It comes after six other men this week appeared Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, or both.

Christian was hit in the left thigh after Jayne opened their front door to two men, one holding a gun, while Jayne was shot in both legs above the knee.

Investigators later released images of the young victim with both his legs bandaged, and both underwent several operations.

Detectives have said they believe the attack was linked to a violent gangland drugs feud.