‘LOOKY LOOKY’ OUTRAGE: Brit holidaymaker’s getup sparks fury

A BRITISH holidaymaker has sparked outrage after ‘blacking up’ to dress like an African street vendor during an Ibiza bar crawl.

Video footage posted on social media shows the unidentified reveller clutching a rack of cheap sunglasses and wearing a multi-coloured parasol hat as he parodies the well-known ‘looky looky’ men.

He is also wearing tracksuit bottoms, a colourful shirt featuring flamingos and has a purple monkey toy draped round his neck.

Groups of young male onlookers laugh and chant “looky looky” at him, before a real vendor is called over, who even poses smiling with the partygoer.

But the man’s costume triggered a slew of furious responses online, with many users claiming his behaviour amounts to racism.

Simone Adele Brathwaite wrote: “So racist. He could've done this without having to do black face.”

Paul McEvoy added: “What is going on here? Can nobody see this clear is racism and insensitive yet everyone is tagging their friends thinking it's funny?”

“Glad this is a minority of small minded people and not a true representation of society (I'd like to think). In a state of shock at how low people will stoop.”

Fayo Ibidapo commented: “You need to check yourselves. This is unacceptable.”

Others were less critical of the stunt, with many sharing the clip.

It comes after The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar was last week forced into a humiliating climb-down after comparing the Senegalese World Cup football squad to ‘beach salesmen in Marbella.’