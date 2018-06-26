Spain

Ryanair cabin crew summer strike set to affect 115,000 passengers A DAY in Spain alone

RYANAIR is set to face one of its largest cabin crew strikes to date with some 5,000 workers threatening to down the tools this summer across Europe.

Should the low-cost airline not reach a deal they face a maximum three-day strike which would affect an estimated 115,000 passengers a day as 1,800 cabin crew members strike in Spain alone.

Belgium, Portugal, Germany and Holland are all expected to join the strikes over Ryanair following each country’s labour laws.

Despite reaching a deal with UK cabin crews have said they would support downing the tools.

The airline has until June 30 (Saturday) to reach an agreement with the unions, who have said they would give a longer than required notice to strike, meaning they could cause chaos during peak dates at the end of July or the start of August.

