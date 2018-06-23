Spain

Spanish football star recovering from operation on brain tumour

By Saturday, 23 June 2018 16:39 0
The happy couple at New Year’s Eve The happy couple at New Year’s Eve @AmyJaine Twitter

AS the Spanish team prepare for their next match against Morocco on Monday, former Liverpool, Newcastle and Spain Under 21 star Jose Enrique has revealed that he has had a brain tumour.

The world was alerted to this news when he placed a message on Instagram saying “Sorry I haven’t been around much, it has been the toughest few weeks of my life. Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumour and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful, Life is too precious.”

Messages of support have flooded in from fans and fellow professionals since the news broke and with the support of his partner Amy Jaine, the couple hope that the discovery of this tumour when they were in the UK was early enough to ensure his speedy recovery.

Tags
« New Ryanair base at Southend will benefit passengers flying to Spain
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.