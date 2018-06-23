Spanish football star recovering from operation on brain tumour

AS the Spanish team prepare for their next match against Morocco on Monday, former Liverpool, Newcastle and Spain Under 21 star Jose Enrique has revealed that he has had a brain tumour.

The world was alerted to this news when he placed a message on Instagram saying “Sorry I haven’t been around much, it has been the toughest few weeks of my life. Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumour and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful, Life is too precious.”

Messages of support have flooded in from fans and fellow professionals since the news broke and with the support of his partner Amy Jaine, the couple hope that the discovery of this tumour when they were in the UK was early enough to ensure his speedy recovery.