Spain set to sizzle with temperatures of up to 40 °C THIS weekend

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE San Juan weekend is set to have “tropical nights” with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees across Spain.
According to state weather agency Aemet, Saharan dust will fill the air as the mercury rises, as well as yellow alerts for high temperatures in Cordoba, Jaen, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Badajoz, Orense and Madrid.
Almeria, Alicante, Murcia and Valencia will all experience “tropical nights” where temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees.
Malaga will see 30 degree high's in parts, but will stay cooler than most areas.
According to a spokesperson for Aemet “Sunday will be the hottest and most stable day” however there could be storms in northern Spain.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)