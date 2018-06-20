Spain

Orange phone network down in Spain

By Wednesday, 20 June 2018 13:12 0
Orange phone network down in Spain

ORANGE ESPAÑA’s phone network is reportedly down across Spain, with Jazztel, Amena and Simyo also having problems.

Reports of phonecall connectivity issues started at around 9.30 am this morning (Wednseday) but internet data appears to still be working.

Orange España said in a social media post that they have fixed the problem and “hopes for the service to return to normal” soon.

Jay Emeny

