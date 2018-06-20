Orange phone network down in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ORANGE ESPAÑA’s phone network is reportedly down across Spain, with Jazztel, Amena and Simyo also having problems.
Reports of phonecall connectivity issues started at around 9.30 am this morning (Wednseday) but internet data appears to still be working.
Orange España said in a social media post that they have fixed the problem and “hopes for the service to return to normal” soon.
#NOTAINFORMATIVA Debido a una incidencia en el servicio de voz móvil, desde las 9:30 de la mañana de hoy algunos de vosotros podéis haber tenido problemas a la hora de establecer llamadas de móvil a móvil entre clientes de Orange. (1/2)— Orange España (@orange_es) June 20, 2018
