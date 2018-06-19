SCAM WARNING: Mobile telephone number harassing residents in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
RESIDENTS have been warned of a new mobile telephone scam.
Phone owners are urged to beware of the fraudulent number 662 991 273, which appears to be connected to the provider Vodafone but is a con number which will call back repeatedly.
Upon answering, threatening messages are issued or there is silence, therefore it is highly advisable to block the number
