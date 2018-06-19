Spain

By Euro Weekly News Tuesday, 19 June 2018 18:22 0
SCAM WARNING: Mobile telephone number harassing residents in Spain

RESIDENTS have been warned of a new mobile telephone scam.

Phone owners are urged to beware of the fraudulent number 662 991 273, which appears to be connected to the provider Vodafone but is a con number which will call back repeatedly.

Upon answering, threatening messages are issued or there is silence, therefore it is highly advisable to block the number

