Spain

RAISING THE BAR: Ryanair leads calls for airport booze crackdown

By Monday, 18 June 2018 16:22 0
HIGH SPIRITS: Airlines are calling for a crackdown on drinking alcohol during flights HIGH SPIRITS: Airlines are calling for a crackdown on drinking alcohol during flights Shutterstock

BUDGET airline Ryanair has called for tighter restrictions on airport alcohol sales, including a booze ban before 10am.

It comes after a flight from Dublin to Ibiza was forced to land in Paris when three members of a ‘drunk’ party of 20 became disruptive and were led off the plane by French police at Beauvais Airport.

The captain apologised to other passengers, which he said included children, after the groups’ rowdy behaviour sparked a 2 hours 40 minutes delay, and added that the culprits had been drinking at Dublin Airport.

Ryanair official Ryan Kiely said afterwards: “We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

“This is now a matter for local police.”

He added the incident “is exactly why we are calling for significant changes to prohibit the sale of alcohol at airports, such as a two-drink limit per passenger and no alcohol sales before 10am.

"It is incumbent on the airports to introduce these preventative measures to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights.”

The airline added: "It's completely unfair that airports can profit from the unlimited sale of alcohol to passengers and leave the airlines to deal with the safety consequences."

The Irish carrier is now reportedly warning travellers at the start of flights they could be fined more than €2,000 if they drink alcohol bought in duty free on board.

Low-cost rival easyJet has also joined the calls to ban duty free alcohol from flights, after three women believed to be erotic dancers earlier this year triggered a mid-air punch-up after downing vodka.

Tags
« BREAKING: Young Brit, 22, in ‘critical condition’ after Ibiza stair fall
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.