RAISING THE BAR: Ryanair leads calls for airport booze crackdown

HIGH SPIRITS: Airlines are calling for a crackdown on drinking alcohol during flights

BUDGET airline Ryanair has called for tighter restrictions on airport alcohol sales, including a booze ban before 10am.

It comes after a flight from Dublin to Ibiza was forced to land in Paris when three members of a ‘drunk’ party of 20 became disruptive and were led off the plane by French police at Beauvais Airport.

The captain apologised to other passengers, which he said included children, after the groups’ rowdy behaviour sparked a 2 hours 40 minutes delay, and added that the culprits had been drinking at Dublin Airport.

Ryanair official Ryan Kiely said afterwards: “We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

“This is now a matter for local police.”

He added the incident “is exactly why we are calling for significant changes to prohibit the sale of alcohol at airports, such as a two-drink limit per passenger and no alcohol sales before 10am.

"It is incumbent on the airports to introduce these preventative measures to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights.”

The airline added: "It's completely unfair that airports can profit from the unlimited sale of alcohol to passengers and leave the airlines to deal with the safety consequences."

The Irish carrier is now reportedly warning travellers at the start of flights they could be fined more than €2,000 if they drink alcohol bought in duty free on board.

Low-cost rival easyJet has also joined the calls to ban duty free alcohol from flights, after three women believed to be erotic dancers earlier this year triggered a mid-air punch-up after downing vodka.