BREAKING: Young Brit, 22, in ‘critical condition’ after Ibiza stair fall

By Monday, 18 June 2018 15:06 0
HORROR PLUNGE: The scene of the accident, according to reports HORROR PLUNGE: The scene of the accident, according to reports Google Maps

A 22-YEAR-OLD British holidaymaker is believed to be in critical condition after plummeting nine metres from an Ibiza apartment.

The incident took place at the Pino Verde complex in Sant Antoni, and the victim is being treated at the Nuestra Señora de Rosario private clinic in Ibiza Town, medics said.

Initial reports suggest the young man fell down a stairwell.

More to follow.

