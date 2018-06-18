BREAKING: Young Brit, 22, in ‘critical condition’ after Ibiza stair fall

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A 22-YEAR-OLD British holidaymaker is believed to be in critical condition after plummeting nine metres from an Ibiza apartment.
The incident took place at the Pino Verde complex in Sant Antoni, and the victim is being treated at the Nuestra Señora de Rosario private clinic in Ibiza Town, medics said.
Initial reports suggest the young man fell down a stairwell.
More to follow.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)