Brit biker dies after horror smash with car in northern Spain

By Monday, 18 June 2018 10:41 0
DEATH CRASH: The scene in the wake of the accident DEATH CRASH: The scene in the wake of the accident El Comercio/Twitter

A BRITISH biker has been killed after a head-on smash in northern Spain.

The victim was reportedly on holiday with a friend when he was involved in the accident in Tineo, Asturias.

Named locally by the initials A.J.F., he is believed to have been 40-years-old and died instantly in the crash on the TI-6 road.

He was travelling behind his companion, who was also riding a motorcycle, when he crossed into the oncoming lane.

A family car with two adults and three children was travelling in the opposite direction and ploughed into the bike, sending the rider several metres into the air.

No-one else was harmed, and a woman who had been sat in the passenger seat later said: “He was totally on our side of the road, by the time we saw him he was already on top of us and he didn’t try to change direction.”

The second motorcyclist arrived back at the scene minutes later after turning back to look for the victim, who he described as “a very good friend.”

They had arrived to Santander by ferry a week earlier and had travelled through the Picos de Europa mountains before starting their return journey to the Cantabrian capital.

