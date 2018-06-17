Spain

Ships carrying 630 migrants including pregnant women arrive in Spain after being refused by Italy and Malta

By Sunday, 17 June 2018 13:08 0
One of the ships arriving in Valencia One of the ships arriving in Valencia Twitter

THE ships carrying a total of 630 African migrants have arrived in Spain’s port of Valencia after being refused by Italy and Malta.

The first vessel entered harbour soon after dawn, with the Aquarius, which rescued the migrants last weekend, arriving several hours later with a second group.

Spain’s new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised free healthcare and says it will investigate each asylum case.

"It is our duty to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe port to these people, to comply with our human rights obligations," he said earlier this week.

