WATCH: Fire breather hurt after setting herself alight in northern Spain

THIS is the shocking moment that a young fire-breather sets herself alight during a performance in northern Spain.

The woman was on stage at the Evolution Macro Show in Pradejon, La Rioja, when the dramatic incident unfolded.

Video footage posted online shows her performing for revellers as she draws a flaming torch to her lips and blows fire into the air.

But the flames seem to catch her chin before engulfing her entire head.

She is then seen leaping from the high platform as a fire breaks out on the stage as some members of the audience scream in horror, while others seem to think it is part of her routine.

The victim was taken to the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza after suffering serious burns to her face, arms and hands.

Medics have not yet revealed the full extent of her condition.