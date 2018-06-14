Charlton Athletic players charged with Ibiza sex attack appear in court

HELD: The suspects have been named as forwards Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (left) and Karlan Ahearne-Grant

TWO Charlton Athetic footballers accused of sexually assaulting a British holidaymaker in Ibiza have appeared before a Spanish judge.

The suspects have been named as forwards Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Karlan Ahearne-Grant, both 20.

They were arrested on Tuesday after a 19-year-old girl’s parents told police she had been attacked in a Cala de Bou hotel near San Antonio while on a family break.

It comes as a third player, aged 26, also appeared in court after being held in connection with the alleged attack.

The players reportedly partied at the Ocean Beach club before meeting the unnamed girl and a female friend at a bar, inviting them back to their hotel.

Investigators were told that one of the three forced himself on the victim while another held her down and the third filmed the scene on a mobile phone.

It remains to be seen whether the magistrate will remand the men in custody, free them on bail or dismiss the case.

Ahearne-Grant has made 69 appearances for Charlton, scoring seven goals, while Hackett Fairchild has played for the League One club 12 times, netting twice.

A Charlton Athletic official told UK media: “The club have been made aware and are looking into this matter. Due to the ongoing investigation we will not be commenting any further at this stage.”