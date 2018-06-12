Spain

SPEED CAMERAS: 58 ‘miniradars’ installed across Spain locations revealed

A SOCIAL NETWORK for drivers has revealed the locations of 58 new “undetectable” speed cameras installed across Spain.

SocialDrive carried out a study to find where the ‘miniradars’ were installed after being announced just a few days before the ‘Semana Santa’ holiday week.

The cameras have since been making an estimated €220,000 a day in fines since they were put in place in the following areas:

 

A Coruña

-A-6. Lugo/Arteixo. At the Teixeiro exit. Km 545.

-Tercera Ronda. Shopping centre exit.

-AC-12. Below the Canalejo Hospital, O Burgo bound.

-N-VI. Coruña exit at the start of the bridge.

-N-VI. Perrilo (Oleiros). In front of Froiz and Burger King,

-AP-9. Exit 7, O Temple-O Burgo (near the petrol station)

-Oleiros. Carretera Meirás Dorneda

-Laracha. Entrance to Payosaco.

Alicante

-Novelda in the 50kmph zone

Barcelona

-Sant Boi de Llobregat, Avenida de la Marina

-C-58. Terrassa, petrol station exit km. 17

Cantabria

-Autovía Carrefour Torrelavega

Ciudad Real

-Puertollano

Granada

-A-92. Km 208, Granada

Huesca

-N-240. Km. 305, between Santa Cilia and Puente la Reina

-A-1213, before Albero Bajo

La Rioja

-N-232. Recajo ( heading to Villar de Arnedo)

Las Palmas

-GC-1

Lugo

-LU-530. Carretera Lugo Fonsagrada Carqueixo

-O Trobo

-Millarada. Past the bus station, Rábade bound

-N-VI. Rei

-Gaibor

-A-6. Salida Nadela, Madrid bound

-N-541. Seven kilometres from Villalba

Madrid

-A-5. Km. 6,8

-M-502. Ciudad de la Imagen (near Telemadrid)

-Carretera Pinto to San Martín de la Vega.

-Villaconejos. Carretera de Aranjuez número 51. Citroën C4 at a bus stop, Ciudad Jardín entrance, from the A-45.

-A-4. Km 26.5, Valdemoro Andalucía bound

-Moraleja de En medio service station

Málaga

-MA-20. Repsol in front of Makro. City entrance from Torremolinos

-Polígono Industrial Guadalhorce, near Carretera de La Azucarera-Intehorce

-Avda. Juan Sebastián el Cano nº 98, Málaga bound

-AP-46, before the toll road heading to Málaga

Murcia

-San Javier. Urban beach area

-Polígono de Lorca in Pérez Casas heading to Puerto Lumbreras.

-Eurovosa. Km 5

-Carretera Tallante, Mazarrón bound

-Cruce de Abarán y la Olla

Navarra

-NA-122. Km 9. Dicastillo (between Morentin y Allo), before the Allo roundabout.

Ourense

-OU.801. Km. 2O, 500 Condado-Padrenda.

-Carretera de Celanova to Ourense

-N-541, Brues entrance

-A-52. Km. 248

Pontevedra

-Poio, near Hospital Montecelo

-Avenida de Lugo

-Avenida Buenos Aires

-Vilagarcía de Arousa

-Underneath the Mollabao motorway bridge

-A-55. Km 29-30, near Tuy

-Paseo del río Lerez

Teruel

-A-23 Teruel, km 72 (Grey Citroën)

Valencia

-La Cañada, Paterna. Calle 29 nº 46

-Ronda Sur, near the Campanar cemetery

Zaragoza

-A-126 km 44 between Remolinos y Tauste

