SPEED CAMERAS: 58 ‘miniradars’ installed across Spain locations revealed

A SOCIAL NETWORK for drivers has revealed the locations of 58 new “undetectable” speed cameras installed across Spain.
SocialDrive carried out a study to find where the ‘miniradars’ were installed after being announced just a few days before the ‘Semana Santa’ holiday week.
The cameras have since been making an estimated €220,000 a day in fines since they were put in place in the following areas:
A Coruña
-A-6. Lugo/Arteixo. At the Teixeiro exit. Km 545.
-Tercera Ronda. Shopping centre exit.
-AC-12. Below the Canalejo Hospital, O Burgo bound.
-N-VI. Coruña exit at the start of the bridge.
-N-VI. Perrilo (Oleiros). In front of Froiz and Burger King,
-AP-9. Exit 7, O Temple-O Burgo (near the petrol station)
-Oleiros. Carretera Meirás Dorneda
-Laracha. Entrance to Payosaco.
Alicante
-Novelda in the 50kmph zone
Barcelona
-Sant Boi de Llobregat, Avenida de la Marina
-C-58. Terrassa, petrol station exit km. 17
Cantabria
-Autovía Carrefour Torrelavega
Ciudad Real
-Puertollano
Granada
-A-92. Km 208, Granada
Huesca
-N-240. Km. 305, between Santa Cilia and Puente la Reina
-A-1213, before Albero Bajo
La Rioja
-N-232. Recajo ( heading to Villar de Arnedo)
Las Palmas
-GC-1
Lugo
-LU-530. Carretera Lugo Fonsagrada Carqueixo
-O Trobo
-Millarada. Past the bus station, Rábade bound
-N-VI. Rei
-Gaibor
-A-6. Salida Nadela, Madrid bound
-N-541. Seven kilometres from Villalba
Madrid
-A-5. Km. 6,8
-M-502. Ciudad de la Imagen (near Telemadrid)
-Carretera Pinto to San Martín de la Vega.
-Villaconejos. Carretera de Aranjuez número 51. Citroën C4 at a bus stop, Ciudad Jardín entrance, from the A-45.
-A-4. Km 26.5, Valdemoro Andalucía bound
-Moraleja de En medio service station
Málaga
-MA-20. Repsol in front of Makro. City entrance from Torremolinos
-Polígono Industrial Guadalhorce, near Carretera de La Azucarera-Intehorce
-Avda. Juan Sebastián el Cano nº 98, Málaga bound
-AP-46, before the toll road heading to Málaga
Murcia
-San Javier. Urban beach area
-Polígono de Lorca in Pérez Casas heading to Puerto Lumbreras.
-Eurovosa. Km 5
-Carretera Tallante, Mazarrón bound
-Cruce de Abarán y la Olla
Navarra
-NA-122. Km 9. Dicastillo (between Morentin y Allo), before the Allo roundabout.
Ourense
-OU.801. Km. 2O, 500 Condado-Padrenda.
-Carretera de Celanova to Ourense
-N-541, Brues entrance
-A-52. Km. 248
Pontevedra
-Poio, near Hospital Montecelo
-Avenida de Lugo
-Avenida Buenos Aires
-Vilagarcía de Arousa
-Underneath the Mollabao motorway bridge
-A-55. Km 29-30, near Tuy
-Paseo del río Lerez
Teruel
-A-23 Teruel, km 72 (Grey Citroën)
Valencia
-La Cañada, Paterna. Calle 29 nº 46
-Ronda Sur, near the Campanar cemetery
Zaragoza
-A-126 km 44 between Remolinos y Tauste
