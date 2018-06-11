DIESEL CLAMPDOWN: Spanish ITV to be harder to pass starting this year

THE number of cars failing the Spanish MOT (ITV) are likely to increase following the introduction of new tests for vehicles this year.

The on-board diagnostic system will be used on diesel cars registered from 2011 onwards, to make sure their contaminating emissions are in line with new pollutant directives from the EU.

AECA-ITV’s president Luis Gutierrez said that there is “nothing to worry about if their cars are maintained adequately.”

For the moment, the price of ITVs are not set to increase but the president said it would be “most likely” especially if “car manufacturers insist on charging money to access their vehicles computers, as they do now.”

He also believed prices would increase if nitrous oxide emissions tests were introduced in future.