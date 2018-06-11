Spain

DIESEL CLAMPDOWN: Spanish ITV to be harder to pass starting this year

By Monday, 11 June 2018 18:18 0
DIESEL CLAMPDOWN: Spanish ITV to be harder to pass starting this year

THE number of cars failing the Spanish MOT (ITV) are likely to increase following the introduction of new tests for vehicles this year.

The on-board diagnostic system will be used on diesel cars registered from 2011 onwards, to make sure their contaminating emissions are in line with new pollutant directives from the EU.

AECA-ITV’s president Luis Gutierrez said that there is “nothing to worry about if their cars are maintained adequately.”

For the moment, the price of ITVs are not set to increase but the president said it would be “most likely” especially if “car manufacturers insist on charging money to access their vehicles computers, as they do now.”

He also believed prices would increase if nitrous oxide emissions tests were introduced in future.

Tags
« 400 migrants storm Spanish border Tweet goes viral after Mexican mistakes Spain for Shanghai »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.