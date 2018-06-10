Spain

400 migrants storm Spanish border

AROUND 400 migrants clashed with riot police as they stormed a border fence in a desperate attempt to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

Two were reportedly injured and hospitalised with ‘deep cuts’ as they scaled a 20-foot high fence topped with rolls of barbed wire, and only six managed to successfully cross the border.

Around 150 managed to climb up the barrier and stayed on top for hours, according to a Guardia Civil official.

It comes after 350 women forced their way through the border in the opposite direction carrying bags of merchandise bought in the Spanish territory.

The stampede - which saw border control forces overpowered - was reportedly in protest at increased checks by Moroccan customs officers in recent days.

