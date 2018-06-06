Spain

Elderly woman in critical condition after being stun two THOUSAND times by bees in Spain

By Wednesday, 06 June 2018 18:20 0
AN ELDERLY woman has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being stung by 2,000 bees in Spain.

The 80-year-old was reportedly looking for mushrooms with her husband in the San Bartolome de Pinares area when they stumbled upon a hive.

The Avila resident was stung all over her body, with doctors finding “eight insects” stuck in her nostrils.

Her husband was also stung around 300 bees and had to be rescued by a farmer who was nearby, who then called emergency services.

