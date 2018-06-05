BOOZE CRACKDOWN: Ryanair bans duty free alcohol from cabin on Ibiza flights

RYANAIR has announced that passengers flying to tourist hotspot Ibiza this summer will be unable to bring alcohol bought in duty free shops onto the plane with them.

The budget airline plans to crack down on drunken behaviour on board its flights.

All alcohol bought in Duty Free will need to be packed into luggage that will then be placed in the hold free of charge.

Ryanair said in an email to passengers heading to Ibiza which said “Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge.”

It also warned that “boarding gates will be carefully monitored” with any passengers showing “signs of anti-social behavior or attempting to conceal alcohol will be denied travel without refund or compensation.”

There was no mention of not being able to purchase alcohol during the flight.