IN PICTURES: ‘Worst storm in 16 years’ floods Spanish region in mere hours

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
MORE than 1,020 litres of water fell in just a few hours in Valencia causing floods across the region.
According to reports three people had to be rescued by firefighters yesterday (Sunday) after getting trapped in their car in Alginet. Elsewhere the Segura river burst its banks in Elche de la Sierra flooding the area.
According to state weather agency Aemet the last time it rained so heavily in June was in 2002.
Emergency services are working to clear roads that have been affected by the downpour.
Footage uploaded onto social media showed hailstones falling in Onda.
En Valencia llueve como si se fuera a acabar el mundo y, ¿nos preocupamos por las inundaciones? NOOOO!!!! Hacemos esto, Jajajajaja pic.twitter.com/tlqkAQgOpc— Mí (@NoQieroMiTuiter) June 4, 2018
Tormenta de esta tarde sobre las 17:30h #ayora #Valencia @ElTiempo_tve @aquilatierratve pic.twitter.com/vw2RPwjYGI— αnαβεl (@anab_ggarrido) May 29, 2018
La tormenta llega ¡en hora!— Tutiempo (@tiempobrasero) May 30, 2018
En Villar del Arzobispo (que no Villanueva), en el interior de Valencia. Desde @villararzobispo nos envían el vídeo pic.twitter.com/vLkK4PXzhu
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)