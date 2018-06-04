IN PICTURES: ‘Worst storm in 16 years’ floods Spanish region in mere hours

TRAPPED: Three people had to be rescued from their car

MORE than 1,020 litres of water fell in just a few hours in Valencia causing floods across the region.

According to reports three people had to be rescued by firefighters yesterday (Sunday) after getting trapped in their car in Alginet. Elsewhere the Segura river burst its banks in Elche de la Sierra flooding the area.

According to state weather agency Aemet the last time it rained so heavily in June was in 2002.

Emergency services are working to clear roads that have been affected by the downpour.

Footage uploaded onto social media showed hailstones falling in Onda.

En Valencia llueve como si se fuera a acabar el mundo y, ¿nos preocupamos por las inundaciones? NOOOO!!!! Hacemos esto, Jajajajaja pic.twitter.com/tlqkAQgOpc — Mí (@NoQieroMiTuiter) June 4, 2018