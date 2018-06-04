BAGGAGE POLICY: Ryanair changes fees for carrying cabin bags

RYANAIR has announced an increase in the fee for carrying two cabin bags on some flights just months after the airline introduced the charge.

The company’s baggage policy allows everybody to travel with “two-free carry-on bags.”

But the heaviest of the two bags has to be checked into the hold, unless passengers pay a priority boarding fee.

A €5.7 charge for priority boarding was introduced in January, but it has now increased to €6.85 for selected trips, according to Which? consumers’ association.

And it rises again to €7.99 if passengers reserve the priority booking during on-line check-in instead of when booking.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Like all businesses, our optional fees can change unlike our fares, which keep coming down.”

He did not say which transfers would be affected by increased luggage fees.

Airline CEO Michael O’Leary said checking in cabin bags at the gate is causing ‘handling issues’ on charters.

The problem is worst during bank holiday weekends and summer peak periods with up to 120 free-of-charge bags being handled at gates, he added.

Ryainair’s new bag policy could reportedly be costing €50 million each year. And O’Leary said he may have to rethink it if the number of bags being checked-in at gates continues to rise.

The airline makes €5.7 million per day from additional charges and €2billion each year from ‘ancillary revenues’ coming from additional extras like priority boarding and seat reservations.