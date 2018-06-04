Reports of several shots fired in Granada

GUNSHOTS have been heard in Granada City up to three times and in three separate places over the weekend, according to media reports of local witnesses.

The first shot was reportedly fired in the Caseria del Cerro area of the city late on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday.

A gun was fired in the air in the Almanjayar while police were deployed to Calle Juan de Salcedo after further reports of gunfire on Sunday.

The first of the three incidents is believed to have begun late on Friday evening in what was reportedly a shootout between rival gangs.

Police seized a total of five weapons after arriving in the Caseria del Cerro area on Saturday, with two of those reportedly replicas. Five people were arrested in connection with the gunfire.

The second shot was heard in the Almanjayar area of the city at around 5.15pm on Sunday. Emergency services said police went to Calle Molino Nuevo where someone had fired a shot at a gate and found no damage or injuries had been caused as a result.

At least seven police vehicles were despatched to Calle Juan de Salcedo at around 6.00pm, with the street cordoned off according to witnesses.

Bullet holes were reportedly found in a house in the area, with the number of arrested made not specified by emergency services.

It is unclear if the three events are connected and the authorities are reportedly not ruling out that they may be.