Giant shark appears on beach at holiday hotspot in Spain

By Sunday, 03 June 2018 10:10 0
A HUGE shark left sun-seekers stunned after washing up on a popular Ibiza beach.

The three-metre long animal has been identified as a female bluntnose sixgill shark, or cow shark, a harmless species normally inhabiting deep water.

It can reach almost eight metres in length and was already dead when it appeared on the sandy strip at Cala Sant Vicent near Sant Joan de Labritja.

Many bathers took selfies with the predator before it was removed and dumped at a local tip, according to reports.

