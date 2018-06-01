Andalucia fire ban starts TODAY and set to be enforced until October

BANNED: The use of fire in all fields has been banned

ANDALUCIA’S fire ban starts today (Friday) and is set to last until at least mid-October.

The Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning has banned the use of fire in all fields throughout Andalucia as well as banning motor vehicles from driving through forest areas.

The legislation, from 2009, brings in the ban every summer to try and reduce the number of forest fires in the region.

It also prohibits the burning of vegetation or agricultural waste and the use of barbecues even in designated areas at camping resorts and any area within 400 metres of a forest.

A spokesperson for the Councillor for the Environment, Juan Servan, said areas “will be monitored” by authorities to ensure the rules are enforced.

Barbecues will only be permitted in tourist establishments, rural restaurants, educational camps. Traditional ovens and boilers for distillation are also allowed.

Prior authorisation from provincial Environmental delegations will however be required.