Spain

Andalucia fire ban starts TODAY and set to be enforced until October

By Friday, 01 June 2018 16:33 0
BANNED: The use of fire in all fields has been banned BANNED: The use of fire in all fields has been banned Shutterstock

ANDALUCIA’S fire ban starts today (Friday) and is set to last until at least mid-October.

The Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning has banned the use of fire in all fields throughout Andalucia as well as banning motor vehicles from driving through forest areas.

The legislation, from 2009, brings in the ban every summer to try and reduce the number of forest fires in the region.

It also prohibits the burning of vegetation or agricultural waste and the use of barbecues even in designated areas at camping resorts and any area within 400 metres of a forest.

A spokesperson for the Councillor for the Environment, Juan Servan, said areas “will be monitored” by authorities to ensure the rules are enforced.

Barbecues will only be permitted in tourist establishments, rural restaurants, educational camps. Traditional ovens and boilers for distillation are also allowed.

Prior authorisation from provincial Environmental delegations will however be required.

Tags
« CREEPY CRAWLIES: Health board warns of cockroach plague in Spain this summer
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following Lidl's announcement that it would stop using plastic bags by the end of this year, should all supermarkets follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.