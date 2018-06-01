BREAKING: Rajoy ousted as Spain’s Prime Minister following no confidence vote defeat

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
MARIANO RAJOY, the Spanish Prime Minister since 2011, has left office after lawmakers voted to pass a no confidence motion against him.
The Prime Minister was defeated in the left-leaning Partido Socialista (PSOE)-proposed vote which was backed by 180 members in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies.
Rajoy said: “It has been an honour to be president of the government and to leave Spain better than how I found it.”
More to follow.
