Spain

BREAKING: Rajoy ousted as Spain’s Prime Minister following no confidence vote defeat

By Friday, 01 June 2018 11:32 0
OUSTED: Mariano Rajoy is no longer Prime Minister OUSTED: Mariano Rajoy is no longer Prime Minister Twitter

MARIANO RAJOY, the Spanish Prime Minister since 2011, has left office after lawmakers voted to pass a no confidence motion against him.

The Prime Minister was defeated in the left-leaning Partido Socialista (PSOE)-proposed vote which was backed by 180 members in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies.

Rajoy said: “It has been an honour to be president of the government and to leave Spain better than how I found it.”

More to follow.

Tags
« Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy set for Parliament defeat in no confidence vote Pedro Sanchez becomes the new Prime Minister of Spain following no confidence vote »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following Lidl's announcement that it would stop using plastic bags by the end of this year, should all supermarkets follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.