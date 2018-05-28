Spain

WATCH: Storms flood town in Spain with thousands of litres of rain in just TWO hours

By Monday, 28 May 2018 10:33 0
FLOODED: Water poured into a hospital FLOODED: Water poured into a hospital Cumbres del Jabalon/Facebook

FOOTAGE of a storm flooding streets, and a hospital in a Spanish town over the weekend has gone viral.

Firefighters had to respond to 30 incidences between 2pm and 3pm yesterday (Sunday) alone, with an estimated rainfall of 34,000 litres in just two hours in Valdepeñas.

One video shows water pouring through the Gutierrez Ortega Hospital reception area but the building was still operational according to reports.

Water can be seen reaching up to a firefighters hip in one of the videos posted on social media.

Mayor Jesus Martin said “had we not designed a storm plan, and not carried out works on the canal, we would have been talking about much worse news.”

« Hundreds of migrants bound for Spain rescued in Mediterranean this weekend Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias survives leadership vote after house criticism »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.