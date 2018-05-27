Spain

Hundreds of migrants bound for Spain rescued in Mediterranean this weekend

By Sunday, 27 May 2018 20:45 0
RESCUED: A total of 536 people were picked up this weekend RESCUED: A total of 536 people were picked up this weekend Salvamento Maritimo, via Twitter

A TOTAL of 536 people attempting to reach Spain by boat have been picked up by coast guards this weekend.

Salvamento Maritimo officers picked up 293 migrants from nine vessels on Saturday following plane and boat searches. A further 243 from eight boats have been picked up in the Strait of Gibraltar today (Sunday).

The maritime rescue service said on Twitter three of the eight boats migrants were travelling in sank after their passengers were rescued.

People travelling in the vessels were believed to be mostly from north and sub Saharan Africa. Around 4,409 migrants have attempted the journey to Spain up to early May this year, according to data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

A total of 224 of died while making the crossing.

Tags
« WATCH: Thousands of protestors descend on Madrid calling for an end to bullfighting
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.