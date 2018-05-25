Spain

TICKET TO RIDE: Spanish passport ranked world’s third most powerful ahead of UK

By Friday, 25 May 2018 17:57 0
GLOBAL CITIZENS: The Henley 2018 Passport index top and bottom five GLOBAL CITIZENS: The Henley 2018 Passport index top and bottom five Shutterstock/Henley & partners

THE Spanish passport is now the third most-powerful in the world, according to a new report.

It comes as Jersey-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners its annual passport index.

The listing ranks each country's passport based on how much visa-free travel it grants its holders.

And Spain shared third place with Finland, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden and South Korea, all of which provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 187 countries.

The UK, with 186 destinations, placed joint fourth alongside the United States, among others, although its position could be weakened in the wake of Brexit.

Japan maintained its grip on top spot with a record total of 189 destinations, while Germany and Singapore were joint second with 188.

The two worst-rated countries were Afghanistan and Iraq, with only 30 countries accessible visa-free using their passports.

This year’s index surveyed 199 countries and their passports’ accessibility to 227 different nations.

PAPER AND WEB.png

Tags
« Feminist Spanish adult sex star insists career choice is a ‘dream’ Migrant fruit picker claims boss ‘forced me to have anal sex’ in southern Spain »
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.