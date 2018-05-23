Doctor sentenced to prison for masturbating in front of patient in Spain

SENT DOWN: The doctor has also been disqualified from medicine (file photo)

A DOCTOR found guilty of masturbating in front of a woman who came to see him in his Salamanca clinic has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.

The Criminal Court of Salamanca also ruled the defendant be disqualified from practising medicine for two years and that he should pay €1,000 in compensation to the victim. The sentence may yet be suspended, according to reports.

The court heard the doctor was seeing the patient at the Guijuelo Health Centre when he began masturbating in front of her.

Prosecutors presented video evidence in which they claimed the defendant could be seen committing the act.

The doctor denied the charges and claimed during a cross examination that he had had a “strong itch” in his groin area which he then had to scratch.

The court later found the defendant guilty on a charge of sexual abuse aggravated by a breach of trust.

A private prosecution brought by the victim had sought a three-year prison sentence but the court settled on the two requested by public prosecutors.