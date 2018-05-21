British Ambassador records message for all expatriates in Spain

SIMON MANLEY, British Ambassador to Spain hosted a very special event at the British Embassy to celebrate the Royal wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (now the Duke and Duchess of Suffolk) last Saturday.



Prior to the event (and following a request from the EWN Media Group which hosted a wedding party for elderly people on the Costa del Sol), the Ambassador recorded a short video address which was sent to British expatriate groups across Spain, which ended up with a toast to the happy couple so that all groups could join in on this special day.