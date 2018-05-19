Spain

BULL-YING: Outrage after men mistreat the sick animal

By Saturday, 19 May 2018 19:17 0
CRUEL: A demonstrator imitates an injured bull during a protest CRUEL: A demonstrator imitates an injured bull during a protest Flickr

FOOTAGE has captured festival-goers mistreating a bull as it appeared to suffer a seizure during a festival in Eastern Spain.

The half-a-tonne animal grazed its horns along the tarmac as it struggled to find its feet during the traditional "bou al carrer" bull run in Villa Real, Valencia.

The bull was running along the designated path when it fell to its knees and ground to a halt.

After the crowd whistled at the animal, two men began tugging at its tail to try and get the creature to carry on running.

But it was clear the creature was no longer able to run.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uR41YXsqONU

The black bull was suffering from some sort of damage to its central nervous system, according to Jose Enrique Zaldívar, the president of AVATMA, an association of vets against bullfighting.

“Even those spectacles that don’t involve blood such as bous al carrer also bring intense suffering for the animals,” he added.

News comes as demonstrators gear up to protest cruelty to bulls later this month at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square.

Tags
« New Catalan President may be investigated over hate speech claims
Gregory Kirby

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following reports that a Spanish airport is infested with cockroaches, do you think the country's airports are unhygienic?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.