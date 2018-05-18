Forest firefighters find body of 80-year-old man after wildfire

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE body of an elderly man has been found close to the scene of a forest fire in Spain.
The corpse of octogenarian was found by forest firefighters following the blaze in Agramon, Albacete.
The fire which started at 1.37pm yesterday (Thursday) was quickly brought under control according to the authorities in Castilla-La Mancha region.
As well as the specialist firefighters the Guardia Civil, Local Police and an ambulance and paramedics were on site.
Trabajamos en labores extinción en #IIFFHellin en la pedanía de #Agramón. El incendio, iniciado a las 13,37 horas está CONTROLADO desde las 15,16 horas de hoy. Nuestros #BBFF han localizado mientras trabajaban a un hombre octogenario fallecido en la zona próxima al incendio.— Plan INFOCAM (@Plan_INFOCAM) May 17, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)