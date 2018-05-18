Forest firefighters find body of 80-year-old man after wildfire

FOREST FIRE: Body of elderly man was found by firefighters (File photograph)

THE body of an elderly man has been found close to the scene of a forest fire in Spain.

The corpse of octogenarian was found by forest firefighters following the blaze in Agramon, Albacete.

The fire which started at 1.37pm yesterday (Thursday) was quickly brought under control according to the authorities in Castilla-La Mancha region.

As well as the specialist firefighters the Guardia Civil, Local Police and an ambulance and paramedics were on site.