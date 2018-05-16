Spain

Man suffers serious burns after wife sprays him with 'corrosive liquid'

By Wednesday, 16 May 2018 16:34 0
CORROSIVE LIQUID ATTACK: The man is being treated in a specialist burns unit CORROSIVE LIQUID ATTACK: The man is being treated in a specialist burns unit Shutterstock

A MAN has suffered third-degree burns and is in a serious condition after his wife allegedly sprayed him with a 'corrosive liquid' in Spain.

The woman was arrested by Guardia Civil officers after the incident in Archena in Murcia, southern Spain.

The man is in a specialist burns unit at the Virgen de Arrixaca hospital and is described as being in a serious condition with third-degree burns.

Events leading up to the alleged attack are not yet clear.

Tags
« WATCH: Police raid eleven counterfeit credit card ‘factories’ in Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree that Spain has the best beaches in the world after it topped the global blue flag ranking?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.