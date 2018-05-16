Man suffers serious burns after wife sprays him with 'corrosive liquid'

CORROSIVE LIQUID ATTACK: The man is being treated in a specialist burns unit

A MAN has suffered third-degree burns and is in a serious condition after his wife allegedly sprayed him with a 'corrosive liquid' in Spain.

The woman was arrested by Guardia Civil officers after the incident in Archena in Murcia, southern Spain.

The man is in a specialist burns unit at the Virgen de Arrixaca hospital and is described as being in a serious condition with third-degree burns.

Events leading up to the alleged attack are not yet clear.