Young boy dies after 'drug-trafficking' type boat rams pleasure craft off beach in Spain

A CHILD has died this afternoon (Monday) after the recreational boat he was on was rammed by a vessel similar to those used by drug-trafficking gangs in the south of Spain.
Witnesses described seeing the high-powered boat 'performing dangerous manoeuvres in the area off the Getares beach in Algeciras (Cadiz).
They said there appeared to be an altercation between the boy's father and the pilot of the other boat before the pleasure boat was deliberately rammed.
The child, believed to be around six to eight-years-old, died and his father was injured and is receiving medical attention.
National Police and Guardia Civil officers are at the scene of the fatality.
The whereabouts of the person on the high-speed launch are unknown.
Conmocionada e indignada por la muerte de un niño en la Playa de Getares, #Algeciras. Hay que poner, de una vez por todas, los medios que hagan falta para acabar con las actividades ilegales en el Estrecho, que siembran el temor y el dolor entre la buena gente de la Comarca. https://t.co/2gBsmeFkBQ— Susana Díaz Pacheco (@susanadiaz) May 14, 2018
Fallece un menor al colisionar dos embarcaciones de recreo en la Playa de Getares #Algeciras #Cádiz— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 14, 2018
⚫️Nuestras condolencias para la familia y seres queridos del menor fallecido esta tarde en la Playa de Getares #Algeciras tras colisionar dos embarcaciones.— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) May 14, 2018
DEP.
+ https://t.co/tV29a0tw3N pic.twitter.com/CZZijA3BXw
