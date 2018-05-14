Spain

Ambulances totally gutted in blaze in south of Spain

Monday, 14 May 2018
BLAZING: The fire at the ambulance deport in Algeciras today BLAZING: The fire at the ambulance deport in Algeciras today Twitter / @pepeconjerez

SIX ambulances have been completely destroyed and another eight damaged by fire or smoke at a depot in southern Spain this morning (Monday).

The huge blaze in Algeciras (Cadiz) was reported to the emergency services at 3.50am and firefighters were quickly on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

