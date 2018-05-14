Ambulances totally gutted in blaze in south of Spain

BLAZING: The fire at the ambulance deport in Algeciras today

SIX ambulances have been completely destroyed and another eight damaged by fire or smoke at a depot in southern Spain this morning (Monday).

The huge blaze in Algeciras (Cadiz) was reported to the emergency services at 3.50am and firefighters were quickly on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.