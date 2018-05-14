Ambulances totally gutted in blaze in south of Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SIX ambulances have been completely destroyed and another eight damaged by fire or smoke at a depot in southern Spain this morning (Monday).
The huge blaze in Algeciras (Cadiz) was reported to the emergency services at 3.50am and firefighters were quickly on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Un incendio este madrugada en #Algeciras calcina seis ambulancias y afecta a otras ocho sin causar heridos.— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 14, 2018
