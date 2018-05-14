Off-duty crack cops attacked with 'baseball bat and broken bottles'

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A MOB of around 40 people were involved in a massive fight after nine off-duty members of a crack police rapid response team were attacked as they left a restaurant.
Members of the Guardia Civil’s Rapid Action Group (GAR) left a restaurant in El Rinconcillo, Algeciras (Cadiz) at around 6.00 pm on Saturday and when they went to the car park, they were initially approached by a group of four people who blocked their way according to witnesses.
After the police identified themselves a massive fight involving around 40 people broke out and police say that the assailants were armed with stones, broken bottles and a baseball bat.
It is reported that one of the off-duty officers fired three shots in the air to try and disperse the attackers.
A number of the off-duty officers were treated at a medical centre for minor injuries and released soon afterwards.
National Police investigating the incident at the weekend say one of the alleged assailants has been arrested as investigations continue.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)