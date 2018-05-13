Spain

Small plane flying from Portugal crashes in Spain killing three

By Sunday, 13 May 2018 12:22 0
FATAL FLIGHT: More information on the tragedy is expected shortly. FATAL FLIGHT: More information on the tragedy is expected shortly. Howard4113/Wikipedia

THREE people were killed on Saturday when a light aircraft crashed in Spain, authorities have revealed.

The regional government for Catalonia has said that the plane took off from the Portuguese airport of Tires.

It was headed to Reus Airport in Tarragona, northeast Spain, but crashed in the nearby area.

The accident caused a small bushfire that had to be extinguished by firefighters.

An investigation is underway and the identity of the three victims remains undisclosed at this stage.

Tags
« Spanish newsreaders wear black in protest at RTVE network’s “political bias”
Tom Woods

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.