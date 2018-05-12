Spain

THE NEW HOLLYWOOD: Global film and TV industry flocks to Spain for tax breaks

By Saturday, 12 May 2018 12:28 0
SHOOTING STARS: Cast members from Game of Thrones meet Sevilla F.C. SHOOTING STARS: Cast members from Game of Thrones meet Sevilla F.C. Sevilla F.C./Twitter

SPAIN is enjoying a boom as the destination of choice for many international films.

One of the major reasons for its attractiveness is the simple fact that its tax breaks are generous.

Of course, there are also stunning locations, a Mediterranean climate and low-cost labour.

Since 2015, however, Spain has offered tax rebates for foreign films of up to 20 per cent, and 40 per cent in the Canary Islands.

Spanish movies themselves can enjoy tax credits reaching 25 per cent in the Peninsula, and 45 per cent in the Canaries.

Only three years after their introduction, the rebates are giving the sector a huge boost, and the country has never been more active in the film industry.

The tax breaks have also enticed some of the world’s most popular TV shows to film in Spain, including the fantasy epic Game of Thrones, and gothic drama Penny Dreadful.

The second season of Sony Crackle original Snatch, a TV spinoff from the Brad Pitt feature, will also begin shooting in January, entirely in Malaga.

Tags
« Ex-army officer extradited from Spain to Uruguay to face human rights charges Spanish newsreaders wear black in protest at RTVE network’s “political bias” »
Tom Woods

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.