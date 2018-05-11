Spain

Foreign student dies of alcohol poisoning in Spain

By Friday, 11 May 2018 14:03 0
SALAMANCA: The 112 Emergency Services control centre for Castilla y Leon received a call at 3am this morning (Friday) SALAMANCA: The 112 Emergency Services control centre for Castilla y Leon received a call at 3am this morning (Friday) Shutterstock

A YOUNG foreign student has died from alcohol intoxication in Spain this morning (Friday) despite attempts to revive her on several occasions.

Alcohol poisoning occurs when a person drinks a toxic amount of alcohol, usually over a short period of time. Drinking too much too quickly can affect your breathing, heart rate, body temperature and gag reflex and potentially lead to a coma and death.

The 20 year-old-American student, was found at 3am when the 112 Emergency Services control centre for Castilla y Leon received a call about a young woman lying on the ground and in an unconscious state.

Paramedics found her in cardiorespiratory arrest performed resuscitation that temporarily revived the patient.

The patient was transferred to the Hospital Clinico in Salamanca but she went into cardiorespiratory arrest on two more occasions.

Her death was confirmed some three hours after she was found.

