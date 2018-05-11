Spain

Two dead at shooting range in southern Spain

By Friday, 11 May 2018 10:33 0
TWO DEAD: Shooting at a gun range in Granada, Spain TWO DEAD: Shooting at a gun range in Granada, Spain Google Maps

POLICE are investigating the deaths of two young people at a shooting range in Andalucia last night (Thursday).

A gunshot killed the 21-year-old woman and paramedics couldn’t save the life of the 24-year-old man who was still alive when they arrived at around 9pm.

The double shooting happened at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Las Gabias in Granada.

Guardia Civil officers are working on the theory that there was an argument between the couple, before the man shot the woman and then turned the weapon on himself.

Karl Smallman

