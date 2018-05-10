Spain

Explosion forces evacuation of 26 homes in Madrid

By Thursday, 10 May 2018 18:32 0
EXPLOSION: The facade blown out of the house into the street EXPLOSION: The facade blown out of the house into the street Twitter / @112cmadrid

AN EXPLOSION in central Spain this afternoon (Thursday) led to the evacuation of 26 families from their homes.

The facade of one house had collapsed into the street in Talamanca del Jarama, in the community of Madrid and firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames on their arrival.

Amazingly, despite the damage to the properties, only one person has been injured and transferred to hospital.

Initial police investigations suggest that the blast was caused by someone handling solvents.

The majority of the residents of the street have now been allowed to return to their homes after experts said there was no structural damage to neighbouring properties.

The man who was transferred to the Hospital of La Paz has burns to 15% of his body on his arms and legs.

Tags
« Fake gas inspection scam alert issued by police in Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.