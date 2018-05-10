Explosion forces evacuation of 26 homes in Madrid

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN EXPLOSION in central Spain this afternoon (Thursday) led to the evacuation of 26 families from their homes.
The facade of one house had collapsed into the street in Talamanca del Jarama, in the community of Madrid and firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames on their arrival.
Amazingly, despite the damage to the properties, only one person has been injured and transferred to hospital.
Initial police investigations suggest that the blast was caused by someone handling solvents.
The majority of the residents of the street have now been allowed to return to their homes after experts said there was no structural damage to neighbouring properties.
The man who was transferred to the Hospital of La Paz has burns to 15% of his body on his arms and legs.
Hay dos viviendas más afectadas con daños menores. #BomberosCM confirma que la estructura del inmueble no está afectada. @guardiacivil investiga las causas de la explosión que han tenido su origen en unos disolventes que manipulaban los residentes en la vivienda. pic.twitter.com/NeYp4KMsJp— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 10, 2018
