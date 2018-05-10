Explosion forces evacuation of 26 homes in Madrid

EXPLOSION: The facade blown out of the house into the street

AN EXPLOSION in central Spain this afternoon (Thursday) led to the evacuation of 26 families from their homes.

The facade of one house had collapsed into the street in Talamanca del Jarama, in the community of Madrid and firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames on their arrival.

Amazingly, despite the damage to the properties, only one person has been injured and transferred to hospital.

Initial police investigations suggest that the blast was caused by someone handling solvents.

The majority of the residents of the street have now been allowed to return to their homes after experts said there was no structural damage to neighbouring properties.

The man who was transferred to the Hospital of La Paz has burns to 15% of his body on his arms and legs.