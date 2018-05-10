Spain

Fake gas inspection scam alert issued by police in Spain

By Thursday, 10 May 2018 16:02 0
ROGUE GAS INSPECTORS: Charge hundreds for parts that cost only a few euros ROGUE GAS INSPECTORS: Charge hundreds for parts that cost only a few euros Shutterstock

SPAIN’S National Police force is warning the public, but especially the elderly, to be on their guard for scams involving fake ‘gas inspectors’.

Typically, the con artists turn up the homes of the victims to perform installation inspections and then charge hundreds of euros for replacing any past use-by date gas hoses that only cost a fraction of the price.

They often wearing official-looking uniforms and carry dubious ID and clipboards.

The police say that official gas distributors and inspectors always "notify in advance, by letter and set an appointment", so an unexpected knock at your door and visit should be a reason for suspicion.

They also add that if a payment is immediately demanded in cash or even with a credit card, it also a sign of a scam.

National Police officers say that the victims are, in most cases, the elderly and the vulnerable and ask for everyone’s help to spread the word and stop the scam.

Tags
« Spanish political party claims it was approached by data firm Cambridge Analytica
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.