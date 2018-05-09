SNAP JUDGEMENT: Spain almost banned from this weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest

THE publication of a photograph of Spain’s Alfred and Amaia taken during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest almost led to the country being expelled from the competition on Saturday.

The Spanish singers were close to being expelled after Brisa Fenoy, a representative of the professional jury appointed by Spanish broadcaster TVE, published a photograph of the couple during general rehearsals, something strictly forbidden by the competition rules.

Regulations prohibit members of the professional jury from publishing material that could influence the final votes.

The photograph was quickly deleted after the error was realised and the European Broadcasting Union said they understood that it was ‘an involuntary error’ and called off investigations to expel the Spanish competitors.

‘Tu Cancion’ is Spain’s heart-warming entry in this year’s Eurovision 2018 contest that takes place in Lisbon on May 12.

They will hope to overturn Spain’s dismal performance in 2017 when "Do It For Your Lover" performed by Manel Navarro ended in twenty-sixth place - and last.

Composed by Raul Gomez, this year’s song was specially written for the duo and the chemistry between them is clear.

Spain has won the contest on two occasions: in 1968 with the song "La, la, la" performed by Massiel and in 1969 with the song "Vivo Cantando" performed by Salomé, the latter in a four-way tie with France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.