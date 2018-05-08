Cyclist seriously ill after bee attack in Spain

A 40-YEAR-OLD cyclist has been rushed to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition after he was stung by a swarm of bees.

He was cycling near a farm at km 5 of the M-133 road, in the municipality of Patones, Madrid.

The man suffered an anaphylactic shock and was semi-consciousness when found.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene and, once paramedics had stabilised him, he was transferred to the Hospital de La Paz in Madrid in a serious condition.