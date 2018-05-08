Cyclist seriously ill after bee attack in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A 40-YEAR-OLD cyclist has been rushed to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition after he was stung by a swarm of bees.
He was cycling near a farm at km 5 of the M-133 road, in the municipality of Patones, Madrid.
The man suffered an anaphylactic shock and was semi-consciousness when found.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene and, once paramedics had stabilised him, he was transferred to the Hospital de La Paz in Madrid in a serious condition.
#SUMMA112 traslada en estado grave al Hospital de La Paz a un V40 años con un shock anafiláctico tras haber sufrido varías picaduras de abejas. M-133, km. 5. Patones. #ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/YZtx5v8ozV— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 8, 2018
