Worker crushed under generator in southern Spain dies

A WORKER has died after being trapped under an electrical generator in Andalucia, according to the emergency services.

The 112 emergency control centre reports that the 57-year-old died on the Aljoroque industrial estate in Antas, Almeria this afternoon (Monday).

Firefighters used a crane to lift the heavy machinery from the body of the deceased.

Police are investigating the cause of the work-related accident.

