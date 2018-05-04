One dead in horror smash between two trucks in southern Spain

CRASH SCENE: The A-44 at Albolote near Granada in southern Spain

ONE man has died and another has been injured in an accident between two lorries in Andalucia, southern Spain today.

A 40-year-old man, from Albolote, died at the scene of the accident on the A-44 as it passes through the town in the Granada province.

The collision between a refrigerated truck and another carrying bricks also injured another man, 49, who was taken to hospital in Granada.

The road was closed while the wreckage of the two trucks was removed.