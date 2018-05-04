Woman arrested after allegedly killing 'bad luck cat' in washing machine in Spain

SICKENING VIDEO: The woman posted the murder of the cat on her social media accounts

POLICE have tracked down the woman who posted shocking footage on social media of her killing a cat by putting it in a spin cycle in a washing machine.

The 19-year-old woman from Villarrubia de los Ojos in Ciudad Real now faces charges of animal cruelty.

During the horrifying video, the woman can be heard saying after the first cycle, “looks like people were right about cats having seven lives” before adding detergent to the washing machine and putting it on another wash cycle.

More than 300,000 people signed a petition on change.org to lobby the Ministry of Justice to take the case to court.

The animal rights political group PACMA also voiced their outrage calling for “the maximum penalty for animal cruelty”, which is 18-months in prison and a three-year ban” from having animals.

After posting the video on social media, the woman then uploaded a picture of the cat from before the incident which said “the cat is now dead… Yes the bad luck cat.”

• The Euro Weekly News has made an editorial judgement not to show the extremely distressing footage.