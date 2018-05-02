Spain

Man trapped under trailer in southern Spain dies

Wednesday, 02 May 2018
A 54-YEAR-OLD man has died after becoming trapped under a trailer in southern Spain.

It is believed the man was ploughing a field at a farm in the Cerro Negro area, near Orgiva in the province of Granada.

According to the emergency services the man was discovered at around 5pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) 

Guardia Civil, Local Police officers and paramedics attended the accident but the man was certified dead at the scene.

