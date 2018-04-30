FIRST EVER Ireland to Spain ferry launches THIS WEEK

BRITTANY FERRIES are pushing the boat out with the first ever direct ferry link between Spain and Ireland this week (May 6).

The company will offer two return sailings a week from Cork to Santander in northern Spain.

Onboard, passengers can expect a comfortable, no-frills service.

Although different to the cruise ferry experience associated with Brittany Ferries in Ireland, the ship will offer comfortable en-suite cabins, lounges, self-service dining, shopping and a café/bar

A ship, the MV Connemara, has been chartered for the new service, and she will follow the successful économie model that Brittany Ferries has established on services from the UK to France and Spain.

Brittany Ferries say, “If you're looking for value and a simpler service direct to Spain, and are content to travel without the premium experience offered by our cruise ferries, the Connemara économie service between Cork and Santander could be just right for you.”

Crossings will take approximately 26 hours, with departures from Cork on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The 120 cabins on the ship will feature beds for up to four passengers, and some will be pet-friendly.

The Connemara will carry around 500 passengers with space for 195 cars, and the company expects a 50/50 split between passengers and freight carried.