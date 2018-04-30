Key-less young man plunges to death scaling building in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A 20-YEAR-OLD man has fallen to his death while climbing a building in Spain to gain access to his home after forgetting his keys.
He attempted to gain access to his flat by scaling the façade to reach a balcony or window but lost his grip.
According to the emergency services the accident happened in the San Bernardo district of Salamanca, in Castilla y Leon.
The fall left the young man with a head injury and breathing difficulties and he died later in hospital.
